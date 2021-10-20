Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.