Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $172.04 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,633 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $172,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.50. 37,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.