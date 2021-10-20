Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535,168 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after buying an additional 101,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

