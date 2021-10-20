Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,999 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $66,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.