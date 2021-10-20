Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,184 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 44,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,445. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

