Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,455,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,960,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 47,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,991. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

