CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $33,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

