Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 3M by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

3M stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.86. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

