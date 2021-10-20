Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,850 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

