Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.22.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.