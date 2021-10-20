Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.30.

ERF stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.47. The company had a trading volume of 732,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.93. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$11.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.4551648 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

