Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE IFP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.83. 152,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.21.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.7300003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

