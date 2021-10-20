30,125 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EOG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

