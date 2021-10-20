Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,735,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,298,841,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.95. 360,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $961.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

