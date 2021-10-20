Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $290.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,256. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

