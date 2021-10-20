Alamar Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.46. 611,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,068,225. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

