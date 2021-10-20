Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSFE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

