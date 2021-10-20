13D Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 449,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. Alkermes comprises approximately 3.8% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

