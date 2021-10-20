Analysts Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) PT at $209.17

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,054. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

