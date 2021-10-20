Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,589,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.