Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 132,880 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of The RMR Group worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

