Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 308 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

