Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $298.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.