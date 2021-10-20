Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

