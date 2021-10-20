TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Down 3.8%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.89. Approximately 57,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,986,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,658,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

