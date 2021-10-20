Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,277. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $696.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

