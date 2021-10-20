Cohanzick Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,985 shares during the period. Ascendant Digital Acquisition makes up about 2.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACND traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,964. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.