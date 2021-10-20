Clayton Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maiden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 169,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

