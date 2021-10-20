Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $3.53. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 337.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $17.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 13,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,691. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

