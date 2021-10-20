Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 1,502.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356,447 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II makes up 4.6% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $703,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp purchased 1,639,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $16,472,462.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOKB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 673,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

