Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 319,110 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $194,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $699.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $264.60 and a one year high of $701.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average of $576.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

