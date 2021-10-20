The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 20,296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 279,275 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

