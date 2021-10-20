Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.34% of Rexnord worth $202,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,797,000 after acquiring an additional 679,650 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $25,840,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,530,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,930.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Rexnord stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

