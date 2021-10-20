CaixaPay Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00070692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.34 or 0.99557251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.06 or 0.06088149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00020952 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

