Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,525,600 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,024,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,525,600 shares during the quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 451.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 420,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,177. The company has a market capitalization of $811.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

