Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQGPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.35 target price (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $12.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.08. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

