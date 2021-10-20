Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HUMA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,808. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.