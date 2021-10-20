RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

