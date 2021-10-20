MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $26,335,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

