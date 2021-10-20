Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.47. 54,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

