Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 54 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in VeriSign by 99.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.58. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $4,920,722. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

