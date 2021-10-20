Prudential PLC Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 420,265 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

