Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,955,183 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $205,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

