DLD Asset Management LP Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of CBRE Acquisition worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 233,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,704. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

