Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.73. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.68. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $218.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

