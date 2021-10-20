Dodge & Cox Sells 20,218,924 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,277,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,218,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.06% of APA worth $525,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 65,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,234. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

