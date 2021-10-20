DLD Asset Management LP Invests $6.75 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.26. 31,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,636 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

