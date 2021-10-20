DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 72,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,920,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

