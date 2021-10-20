DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 56,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,212. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.