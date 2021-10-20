Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

CLIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,041. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.